Nova Scotia proclaims changes passed in 2020 to Elections Act

Nova Scotia has proclaimed amendments to the province's Elections Act that were passed by the legislature in March 2020.

The government said Thursday the changes are officially in force, and they aim to make voting easier by providing internet voting to military members deployed outside the province and by offering electronic ballots at advance polls.



The changes also remove the requirement that voters provide their sex and make it optional for voters to provide their gender when they register.



As well, candidates can now be reimbursed for family-related expenses during elections for such things as child, spousal and elder care or for providing care to a person with a disability.



The government says the expense-related changes are aimed at encouraging more Nova Scotians to run for office.



The bill includes more than 40 amendments and it passed through the legislature with all-party support.