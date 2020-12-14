Nova Scotia RCMP charge men with firearms offences as part of federal investigation

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged two men with firearms offences following a chase and the seizure of weapons on Wednesday in Halifax.

Police say the charges are in relation to an ongoing federal investigation into organized crime and drugs in Nova Scotia.

In a statement, police say they attempted to stop a car on Wednesday, but the vehicle fled. It led police on a pursuit for about two minutes before they forced the vehicle off the road.

They say one of the occupants threw a loaded handgun out of a car window, which was recovered along with a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine.

A subsequent search of a home on Willett Street produced a loaded AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition.

Cameron Mombourquette and Dawid Denisow have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.