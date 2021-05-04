Nova Scotia RCMP investigate recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Nova Scotia RCMP are noting an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the province.

They say the jump in thefts is attributable to the rise in price of rare earth metals such as platinum and palladium that are found in the emission-control devices.

RCMP say they arrested Markus Benjamin Caldwell of Windsor, N.S., on April 21 and charged him in connection with the theft of 90 converters in the province.

Cpl. Chris Marshall says more arrests and charges related to the investigation are expected.

Thefts of catalytic converters, which reduce air pollution by transforming toxic car emissions into less-harmful gases, have been rampant through Canada recently.

Police in Saint John, N.B., seized hundreds of converters last week worth nearly $750,000 as they were on their way out of the province.