Nova Scotia RCMP lay charges in highway shooting that damaged vehicles, home

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have laid more than a dozen charges related to a shooting that damaged several vehicles and a home.

Meteghan RCMP say the 13 charges stem from a police report June 29 of a man shooting at vehicles from his front porch as they drove past on Highway 1.

Police say eight people reported their vehicles had been damaged.

One person's home was also damaged.

A man from Meteghan River, N.S., has been charged with eight counts of mischief under $5,000, and a number of charges related to the possession and use of firearms.

The investigation is ongoing.