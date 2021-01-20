Nova Scotia RCMP seize fake unmarked police car and arrest suspect in Antigonish

The RCMP in northern Nova Scotia have arrested a man for impersonating a police officer after they seized a vehicle that looks like an unmarked police car, which the suspect may have used to pull over other drivers.



The arrest in Antigonish, N.S., comes nine months after a man dressed like a Mountie and driving a vehicle that looked exactly like a marked RCMP cruiser started a 13-hour killing rampage that claimed the lives of 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia.



RCMP say in a news release today that a 23-year-old man from Antigonish was arrested after police received complaints about someone driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle in Antigonish County and the Halifax region.



The Mounties say the suspect was arrested without incident at a residence, where the vehicle was seized.



The suspect was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court in March.

The RCMP say the seized vehicle, a white 2013 Ford Taurus, was outfitted with LED lights, reflective striping along both sides, a microphone on the dashboard and a push bar mounted on the gril.