Nova Scotia records first death related to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

In a release, government says a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone on Monday.

Premier Stephen McNeil says, "I had hoped this day would never come and I'm deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this."

He says, "This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this."

NDP Leader Gary Burril said in a statement that all of Nova Scotia marks the mourning of this moment with the family and friends of the person who has passed away.

Updated COVID-19 case numbers will be shared later today.

As of Monday, the province had 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,218 negative test results.

Nine people were in hospital and 64 were listed as recovered.