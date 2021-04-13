Nova Scotia reinstates border restrictions on New Brunswickers

Nova Scotia has reinstated border restrictions on anyone entering the province from New Brunswick.

In a release, Premier Iain Rankin cited increased COVID-19 case numbers in New Brunswick and the presence of variants in the Saint John area as the reasons behind the move, which he said was "out of an abundance of caution."

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. April 15th, New Brunswickers traveling to Nova Scotia will have to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form and self-isolate upon arrival.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says people should only travel to and from New Brunswick if absolutely necessary.