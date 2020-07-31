Nova Scotia relying on public to adhere to mandatory indoor mask order

Nova Scotia's health minister says he has faith the public will comply with the province's indoor mandatory mask-wearing order that takes effect Friday.

While there aren't specific penalties or fines for violating the mask-wearing rule, Randy Delorey said today the directive can still be enforced under the broader health order issued during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for now, the minister says, it's up to the public to carry out its responsibility to wear them.

Masks will be mandatory in most indoor spaces including retail businesses, shopping centres, hair salons, places of worship, sports facilities, and in the common areas of offices such as elevators and hallways.

People entering restaurants or bars will also have to wear a mask until they begin eating or drinking.

Health officials have said the measure is necessary to minimize any potential second wave of COVID-19.