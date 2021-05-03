Nova Scotia reports 133 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 148 on Saturday

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported another 133 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as the province's Health Authority lab continues to deal with a backlog due to the volume of testing.

Most of the new cases are in the Central Zone where there is community spread.

There were nine new cases in the Eastern Zone, one in the Northern Zone, and six in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia has 822 active cases of COVID-19.

The province reported a single-day high for new cases of 148 on Saturday.

Halifax Police issued 17 tickets -- with fines of $2,000 each -- Saturday night for violations of the Health Protection Act.

Ten tickets were issued to occupants in a city home overnight Friday.

(With files from The Canadian Press)

Potential exposure sites (released Friday)

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Staples (36 Market Street, Antigonish) on April 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

*CORRECTION to location* YMCA Gottingen Street [not Port Hawkesbury] (2269 Gottingen St, Halifax) from April 19-23 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Halifax Transit routes:

*CORRECTION* Route 29 travelling from Point Pleasant Park [not Mumford Rd] to Barrington St. on April 22 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Route 53 travelling from Leaman Drive to Bridge Terminal and Route 61 from Bridge Terminal to Alderney Landing Terminal on April 28 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Route 61 travelling from Alderney Landing Terminal to Bridge Terminal and Route 53 from Bridge Terminal to Leaman Drive on April 28 between between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named date and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Fit for Less Dartmouth (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) from April 18-24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Air Canada 8782 travelling on April 25 from Montreal (7:00 p.m.) to Halifax (9:45 p.m.). Passengers in rows 13-19, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assesment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 9.

West Jet 3346 travelling on April 25 from Toronto (9:00 a.m.) to Halifax (12:15 p.m.). Passengers in rows 1-5, seats B, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 9.

West Jet 3346 travelling on April 26 from Toronto (9:00 a.m.) to Halifax (12:15 p.m.). Passengers in rows 1-7, seats B, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

Potential exposure sites (released Saturday)

SPECIAL NOTICE: Earlier today, all students and staff at Riverview High School received notification about an exposure at the school on April 21. Please follow these additional testing instructions:

If you have not been directly contacted by Public Health identifying you as a close contact, please go to the pop-up rapid testing site at Centre 200 starting tomorrow.

If you have been notified by Public Health that you are a close contact, please book your appointment at the Primary Assessment Centre at Grand Lake Road. Public Health will follow up with you directly to provide additional information.

We ask that you do not go to the Membertou Entertainment Centre for testing if you are a staff member or student of Riverview High School.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes should get tested. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Superstore New Minas (9064 Commercial St, New Minas) on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Chicory Blue (27 School Rd, Blockhouse) on April 27 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

Yarmouth Mariners Centre (45 Jody Shelley Dr, Yarmouth) on April 23 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and April 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

HFX Sports Bar & Grill (1721 Brunswick St, Halifax) on April 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Downtown Halifax (1610 Argyle St, Halifax) on April 22 between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

McDonalds Dartmouth (144 Main St, Dartmouth) on April 29 between 1:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and May 1 between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15.

Boston Pizza Yarmouth (134 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth) on April 23 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

SFS Szeto Fitness Studio (361 Charlotte St, Sydney) on April 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

**CORRECTION** Route 28 travelling from Lacewood Drive to Mumford Road [not Barrington St to Mumford Rd as previously indicated] on April 22 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

**CORRECTION** Route 28 travelling from Lacewood Drive to Mumford Road [not Barrington St to Mumford Rd as previously indicated] on April 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Route 1 travelling from Spring Garden Road to Bridge Terminal on April 30 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14.

Route 9B travelling from Upper Water Street to Mumford Road on April 28 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Route 28 travelling from Washmill Lake Drive to Lacewood Drive on April 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Route 28 travelling from Washmill Lake Drive to Mumford Road on April 28 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Route 9A travelling from Mumford Road to Herring Cove Road on April 28 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Route 9B travelling from Mumford Road to Herring Cove Road on April 28 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Route 10 travelling from Main Street to University Avenue on April 25, 26 and 27 between 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

Route 10 travelling from University Avenue to Main Street on April 25, 26 and 27 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

Route 3 travelling from North Street to Windmill Road on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Route 3 travelling from Windmill Road to North Street on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Potential exposure sites (released Sunday)

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

KFC (75 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. or April 25 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 9.

Maritime Bus travelling from Halifax International Airport to Sydney on April 26 from 3:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including May 10.

​Halifax Transit routes:

*CORRECTION: Exposure times* Route 3 travelling from North/Windsor Street to Burnside on April 19, 20, 21, 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Route 3 travelling from Burnside to North/Windsor Street on April 19, 20, 21, 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Route 10 travelling from Dartmouth to Halifax on April 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Route 10 travelling from Halifax to Dartmouth on April 23 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named date and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Mulgrave Park Basketball Court (Mulgrave Park, Halifax) on April 25 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 9.

Body ‘n’ Soul (606 Reeves Street, Port Hawkesbury) on April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Air Canada flight 8780 travelling on April 26 from Montreal (8:00 a.m.) to Halifax (10:30 a.m.) Passengers in rows 22-27 are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

West Jet flight 232 travelling on April 26 from Calgary (9:30 a.m.) to Halifax (5:30 p.m.) Passengers in rows 1-3, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

West Jet flight 3346 travelling on April 28 from Toronto (9:00 a.m.) to Halifax (12:10 p.m.) Passengers in rows 1-7, seats B, C, and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Air Canada flight 8780 travelling on April 29 from Montreal (8:00 a.m.) to Halifax (10:30 a.m.) Passengers in rows 20-26, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 13.

Air Canada flight 8782 travelling on April 29 from Montreal (7:10 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.) Passengers in rows 23-27, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 13.