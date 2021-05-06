Nova Scotia reports 175 new COVID-19 cases for another single-day high

Nova Scotia has hit another single-day high in COVID-19 cases, with 175 reported Wednesday.

Health officials have identified 149 cases in the Halifax area, 13 in the province's eastern zone, nine in the western zone and four in the northern zone.

The province now has a total of 1,203 known active cases, with 40 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

The new figures come one week into a provincewide lockdown scheduled to last until at least May 12.

Officials say that as of Tuesday, 334,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, with 36,858 people having received their required second dose.

They also confirm that a backlog of 45,000 unprocessed COVID-19 tests reported at the provincial lab last Friday has been cleared, and results are now available within 48 to 72 hours.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Lacewood Eyes on Optometry, front foyer area (362 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on April 29 between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 13.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 13. Mumford Eyes on Optometry, front foyer area (6960 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14. Gateway Meat Market (667 Main Street, Dartmouth) on May 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 17 .

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 17 Canning District Lions Club – Bingo (1000 Seminary Avenue, Canning) on April 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Queens Place Emera Centre (gym only) at 50 Queens Place Drive in Liverpool on April 25 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 9.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Air Canada 8780 travelling on April 29 from Montreal (8:00 a.m.) to Halifax (10:24 a.m.). Passengers in rows 1-4, seats A, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 13.

are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 13. Air Canada 624 travelling on April 28 from Toronto (9:18 p.m.) to Halifax (12:03 a.m. on April 29). Passengers in rows 17-23, seats A, B, C, and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

WestJet 232 travelling on April 30 from Calgary (9:30 a.m.) to Halifax (5:12 p.m.). Passengers in rows 19-25, seats A, B, C, and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14.