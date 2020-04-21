Nova Scotia reports another, 16 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting another death at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax due to COVID-19.

That brings the death total in the province to ten.

As of today, the province has 737 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as another 16 were identified on Monday, as well as 22,190 negative test results.

There are 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 128 residents and 62 staff.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, while 286 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.