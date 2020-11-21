Nova Scotia reports eight new cases of COVID-19, six cases under investigation

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, six of which are under investigation for their origin.

Public health officials say all of the latest cases are in the central zone of the province.

Officials say two cases are connected to previously identified diagnoses, but have not determined the origins of the other six.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, says Saturday's numbers show Nova Scotia's biggest jump in cases in recent months. The number of active cases provincewide now stands at 33.

As of Monday, residents of Halifax and parts of Hants County will be asked to limit social gatherings to five people.

Officials have also released potential exposure warnings for several bars, restaurants and gyms in the Halifax region.