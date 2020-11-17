Nova Scotia reports first two COVID-19 cases associated with schools

Nova Scotia reported new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, including the first cases associated with schools.

Public health officials said in the afternoon that two new cases were in the Central Zone, connected to previously reported cases, and still under investigation.

That brought the active case total in the province to 23.

Last night, government said one person at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and one person at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither attended school yesterday and both are self-isolating at home.

Public health says everyone in a class with a confirmed case is being tested and is asked to self-isolate for 14 days, with students being supported to learn at home.

Only members of the school community who are directed to stay home are required to do so.