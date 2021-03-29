Nova Scotia reports five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, two on Sunday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, though the active case counts remains at 25.

Five of the new cases were reported Saturday and two on Sunday, with all of them in the Central Zone.

The province says six are close contacts of previously reported cases, including one probable case identified Friday at Sackville Heights Junior High in Lower Sackville.

The other new case remains under investigation.

Public Health reported yesterday that federal testing confirmed one new UK variant case in the Central Zone involving a person was tested earlier this month and their illness is considered resolved.

The case is related to international travel and community spread has not been determined at this time.

Public Health is asking Kings Wharf residents, as well as anyone who worked or visited any residences or businesses at this location from March 10th to March 27th, to get tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.