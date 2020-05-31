Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 1,056 cases.

Northwood in Halifax is the only licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

It currently has 10 residents and four staff with active cases.

To date, there have been 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

Seven individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in intensive care, while 981 people have recovered.



Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.