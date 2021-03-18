Nova Scotia reports one death and three new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the Central Zone and a COVID-related death on Thursday.

Officials say the woman who died was in her 80s and was in the Central Zone, and her death brings the number of deaths related to the pandemic to 66.

The three new cases include a travel-related case and two close contacts of previously reported cases.

Public Health says there are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with one person being treated in hospital.

As of Wednesday, 55,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 18,983 Nova Scotians have received both required doses.

Since October 1st, 272,911 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 588 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,900 Nova Scotia tests on March 17th.