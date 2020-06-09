Nova Scotia reports one more death, one new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 62.

Government says the death involved a female in her 70's with underlying medical conditions in the Central Zone.

She was not a resident of a long-term care home.

The province also confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,060.

Northwood in Halifax currently has one resident with an active case.

Government says data sources are being reconciled and consolidated to ensure all publicly reported data comes from a single source, Panorama, the province's public health reporting system.

Updated data will be reported this week.