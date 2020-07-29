Nova Scotia reports one more death related to COVID-19

Public Health is reporting an additional death in Nova Scotia is being attributed to COVID-19.

A release states a female in her 60s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago in the Eastern Zone, and her death has been under investigation since then to determine if COVID-19 was a factor.

Her death brings the number of deaths related to the virus to 64.

Government says the female was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

As of Wednesday, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no new cases identified on Tuesday.

To date, the province has 62,861 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths and 1,003 resolved cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 418 Nova Scotia tests on July 28.