Nova Scotia reports possible COVID-19 reinfection involving home care nurse

Nova Scotia is investigating a possible case of COVID-19 reinfection.



Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says the case involves a home care nurse who was previously infected with the virus in May and had recovered.



Strang says the nurse works in the central health region which includes the Halifax area.



He says so far test results have been inconclusive and the provincial lab is working with its national counterpart to determine whether or not this is a "true case'' of reinfection.



Strang says out of caution, the case, which was announced on Monday, is being treated as a new positive case.



He says it's been determined the nurse had been using full personal protective equipment and had followed appropriate infection controls while working.