Nova Scotia reports record immigration numbers in 2019

The provincial government says Nova Scotia welcomed a record 7,580 new permanent residents last year.

That shatters the previous record for immigration to the province of 5,970 in 2018.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab says, "The outreach we do to attract the labour force our employers say they need is making a difference."

Government endorsed 1,208 newcomers and their families under the Atlantic Immigration Pilot, which was created in 2017 to allow eligible employers to hire foreign-trained workers and international graduates.

The province says 1,150 companies are designated under the pilots, with a 60/40 split between Halifax and other areas of Nova Scotia.

Fifty-four doctors, including 20 specialists and 34 family physicians, have been nominated through two physician streams since 2018.