Nova Scotia reports seven new cases of COVID-19, has 49 active cases

Nova Scotia has reported seven new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials says four of the most recent cases were in the Halifax area, with two close contacts of previously reported cases, one related to international travel and the other under investigation.

The three other cases were in the eastern health zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Government says an additional case is connected to St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary School in Halifax and another to South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth.

The schools will remain closed to students until Thursday while a deep cleaning takes place.

The province has a total of 49 active infections.

Eight new cases were reported on Saturday, with five in the Eastern Zone, two in the Central Zone, and one in the Western Zone.

Officials say a close contact case in the Halifax region is a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care home in Dartmouth, which has prompted all residents to be isolated in their rooms while all residents and staff are tested.

