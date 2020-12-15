Nova Scotia reports six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today, and all are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Three cases are in the Central Zone, two in the Northern Zone, and one in the Western Zone.

There are now 57 active cases in Nova Scotia, with no one currently being treated in hospital.

In a media release, Premier Stephen McNeil says, "The arrival of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today in Nova Scotia is a landmark development in the fight against the virus."

He says the province will follow the national guidance around immunizing priority groups first as more shipments are received.