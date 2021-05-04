Nova Scotia reports two COVID-related deaths and 153 new cases on Tuesday

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 153 COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Public Health says a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s died in the Central Zone, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 69.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Public Health was not aware of one of the people who had died, since they had not actually tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday's new cases include 139 in the Central Zone, ten in the Eastern Zone, three in the Northern Zone and one in the Western Zone.

There are 1,060 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 37 people in hospital and eight in ICU.

Government says the testing backlog at the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab and the delay in public health's case data entry into Panorama have been cleared.