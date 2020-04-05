Nova Scotia restaurants step in to help front-line workers

Some restaurants in Nova Scotia who made the decision to shut down due to COVID-19 are now feeding front-line workers for free.

The CBC reports Aaron Emery, owner of Old Road BBQ in Truro, has been delivering lunches to emergency room nurses and doctors for the past three weeks.

Emery told the CBC he was thinking of ways to practice what he calls "radical hospitality" after the restaurant closed, which is what gave him the idea to provide free meals to hospital staff.

He's now looking to do the same for truck drivers, grocery store workers and homeless shelters.

Other examples of the practice include A1 Pizza in Shelburne, which had to close due to the pandemic.

The CBC says the shop discreetly made a delivery Friday to his local Sobey's, pharmacy, hospital and nursing home.

(With files from the CBC)