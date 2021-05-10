Nova Scotia's borders close to non-essential travel due to surge of COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia's borders are closing to all but essential travel today.

The measure comes into effect at 8 a.m.

Premier Iain Rankin announced the measure on Friday, as the province dealt with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

He says the measures also apply to anyone who had planned on moving to the province.

They also apply to parents from out-of-province who were hoping to pick up or drop off students.

Under the new rules, rotational workers returning home from so-called outbreak zones -- such as the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray, Alta. -- must self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia continued to log high case counts of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The province reported 163 new infections on Saturday and another 165 on Sunday.

Of those, 272 were in the Central Zone, 24 in the Eastern Zone, 18 in the Northern Zone, and 14 in the Western Zone.

One of the new cases reported yesterday includes a home-care staff member with the Northwood seniors care facility.

The province also said on Saturday that a man in his 70s has died in Central Zone, the 71st COVID-19 related-death in Nova Scotia.

Public health says it continues to work through the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into the data system.

Nova Scotia has 1,626 active cases, with 50 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

(With files from James Faulkner)

