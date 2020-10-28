Nova Scotia's chief health officer says people should reconsider Cuban vacations

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is suggesting people should reconsider non-essential foreign trips while the COVID-19 pandemic rages around the world.



Dr. Robert Strang responded to reports today about a Halifax-based travel agency offering two weeklong trips to Cuba reserved exclusively for residents of Atlantic Canada.

Federal law stipulates that Canadians who leave the country must quarantine for 14 days upon their return; Atlantic residents must do the same when re-entering the Atlantic region.

And while Strang stopped short of saying people can't travel, he said the safest and wisest choice is for Nova Scotians to stay home and support local restaurants and hotels.

He says the second wave of COVID-19 is expected to last for at least the next two to three months.

Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said Tuesday that the planned trips to Cuba are "not realistic.''