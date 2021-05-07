Nova Scotia's COVID-19 outbreak forces the delay of two trials involving 15 inmates

Two trials in Nova Scotia involving 15 inmates accused of taking part in a jailhouse stabbing have been delayed because of the province's recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Several lawyers and the Crown took part in a conference call today that ended with Supreme Court Justice Jamie Campbell deciding the first of the two trials, originally slated to start Monday, will be delayed until after May 19.

The 46-year-old victim allegedly assaulted by the inmates sustained life-threatening injuries in the Dec. 2, 2020, attack at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

The 15 accused, all males between the ages of 22 and 41, face charges that include conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

One of the inmates faces an additional charge of assaulting a police officer.

Because of the complexity and logistics of the case, the accused have been split into two groups for separate trials.