Nova Scotia's Freedom of Information system 'most expensive': researcher

A researcher says Nova Scotia's freedom of information system stands out for fee estimates dwarfing those requested by Ontario.

University of Winnipeg research Kevin Walby is part of a group studying prison responses to COVID-19.

He says the research team's queries have been met with projected costs in Nova Scotia more than 20 times higher than Ontario's.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are offering the information for no charge.

The professor of criminal justice says Nova Scotia's system is the most difficult to work with in the country.

In total, of the fee estimates received so far, Ontario is asking for close to sixteen hundred dollars for eight requests, compared to over 47-thousand dollars from Nova Scotia for the same subjects.

A spokeswoman for Nova Scotia's Justice Department says it tries to work with applicants to provide options to large fees.

She says the province has to ensure it is "allocating government resources responsibly.''