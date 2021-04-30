Nova Scotia's vaccine plan 'on track': officials

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 vaccine plan is on track to reach its goal of a first dose of vaccine for every eligible Nova Scotian by the end of June.

A release says about 31% of Nova Scotians over age 16 had received a vaccine as of Thursday, including 80% of Nova Scotians 70 and older.

Anyone aged 55 and older are now eligible to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while those age 40 to 64 are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca shot.

Government says in five year increments, people aged 25 and older will become eligible to receive a vaccine, with those aged 20-24 and 16-19 becoming eligible by the end of June.