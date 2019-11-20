Nova Scotia schools to receive book highlighting provincial history

Students across the province will soon be able to unlock a significant piece of Nova Scotia's history through the donation of a new book on Province House in Halifax.

A release says, "Nova Scotia's Province House", published to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the building, is being donated by the House of Assembly to school libraries supporting grades 7-12.

The Speaker's Office says the book focuses on the building's design, including little known facts about the rooms, artifacts and historic events, and features an illustrated tour of Province House, comprised of both historic and modern photos of Canada's oldest legislative building.

Province House was officially opened on Feb. 11, 1819, by Lord Dalhousie and at that time was home to all three levels of government: judicial, executive and legislative.

The building also used to house both the Legislative Council, Nova Scotia's upper house which was abolished in 1928, and Nova Scotia's Supreme Court.

The book is avaialble at stores across the province.