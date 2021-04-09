Nova Scotia speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations; new target is late June

Nova Scotia is speeding up its COVID-19 vaccination program.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, announced today that all Nova Scotians who want a vaccination should be able to get their first dose by late June.

The original target was September.

As well, Strang announced that as of today, Nova Scotians 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive their first dose, a big expansion of the eligible group.



He says the province is ramping up the immunization process, with 40,000 doses expected to be administered this week and another 50,000 next week.