Nova Scotia sport fishing season delayed until May 1

The government of Nova Scotia has pushed back the start of sport fishing season to May 1.

A release says the season would have started April 1, however the current state of emergency surrounding COVID-19 means Nova Scotians are being actively encouraged to stay home.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell said in the release, "Nova Scotians love to fish, however this delay is consistent with closure of parks, beaches and other activities where people gather."

Colwell added any 2020 sport fishing licences already purchased will be valid when the season eventually opens.

The province says Learn to Fish activities have been cancelled this year.

In addition, no permits will be issued to host trout derbies.