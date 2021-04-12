Nova Scotia student suspended after posting photo online says she's back in class

A Nova Scotia high school student suspended for bringing attention to someone wearing a shirt at her school that she found offensive, says the disciplinary penalty has since been revoked.

Kenzie Thornhill says she returned to class at West Kings District High School in Auburn, N.S., on Friday, following a conversation with the school's principal who told her the local school board had reversed its decision.

The 17-year-old Grade 12 student says she was suspended last week after posting a photo online of someone wearing a shirt with lyrics on the back that mimicked the style of "Deck the Halls," with one line reading: "'tis the season to be rapey."

Kenzie says she was upset because she knows people who have been victims of sexual assault.

She says although the image only showed the shirt, and not the student, the school board suspended her for five days for posting the photo in violation of school rules.

In an emailed statement sent Friday, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education executive director Dave Jones would not discuss specific details, citing privacy, saying only that "the school has revisited the decisions made in recent days related to discipline."