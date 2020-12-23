Nova Scotia supporting Holly House in Dartmouth

The provincial government has announced $360,000 over two years for the Elizabeth Fry Society's Holly House.

Located in Dartmouth, it's the only housing option in the province specifically designed for women transitioning out of a provincial correctional facility.

In a release, government says the funding will allow Holly House to continue delivering its around the clock support to women and increase the facility's capacity from eight to 10 live-in residents.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says this investment will mean more positive outcomes for more women and ensure they are able to easily access the many government programs and services they might need to move forward.

Government says the funding will help these women break the cycle of poverty and criminality.