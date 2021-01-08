Nova Scotia tightens border restrictions on travelers from New Brunswick

Nova Scotia is tightening restrictions on travelers entering the province from New Brunswick as of Saturday morning.

Effective at 8 a.m. January 9th, anyone entering the province from New Brunswick must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form before arriving and self-isolate for 14-days when they arrive.

Government says the new restrictions also apply to Nova Scotia residents who are returning from New Brunswick.

People traveling for work, as part of a legal custody agreement, or for essential health services are exempt from the self-isolation requirement, as are travelers from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador who drive through New Brunswick without stopping.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, announced Friday that most current province wide restrictions are continuing until midnight on January 25.

He added retail businesses and malls can now operate at 50% capacity and the Halifax casino, VLTs and First Nations gaming establishments can reopen.