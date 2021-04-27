Nova Scotia to enter two-week 'circuit-breaker' on Wednesday

New restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 will take effect across all of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Government says the new restrictions include limiting gatherings to household bubbles, closing public and private schools, limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery and closing in-person services at most retail stores.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says "we need strong, quick action to drive this virus out of our province."

Nova Scotians who do not follow public health measures can be fined.

The restrictions listed below will remain in place until at least May 12th.

Gatherings, schools and daycare

Nova Scotians can only gather indoors or outdoors with their household bubble, which is the people they live with

households of two or less people can socialize with one or two others but they must be the same people for this two-week period

no unnecessary travel between communities; a community is defined as the municipality where you live - people should stay as close to home as possible when accessing essential or necessary services or products

all public and private schools are closed

day cares will remain open, with the focus on providing service to those providing essential services or have no other child-care option; essential workers who need help to access childcare supports can contact ECDSERVICES@Novascotia.ca or call 1-877-223-9555

Masking

mandatory masking for staff, visitors and children over two years old in indoor child-care settings

mandatory masking outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained, including playgrounds and parks

in private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, masks are mandatory in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained

Retail and business

retail stores are closed for in-person service unless those stores provide services essential to the life, health or personal safety of individuals and animals. These stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity and include those that provide: food pharmaceutical products, medicine and medical devices personal hygiene products cleaning products baby and child products gas stations and garages computer and cellphone service and repair electronic and office supplies hardware supplies pet and animal supplies.

restaurants and licensed establishments are closed for dine-in service, but contactless take-out or delivery is allowed

Nova Scotia Liquor Commission stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity

personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas are closed

regulated and unregulated health professions can remain open with an approved COVID-19 plan

Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney and First Nations gaming establishments and VLTs must close

Events, recreation, arts and culture

wedding and funeral ceremonies can have five people, plus officiants

no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events, sports events, faith gatherings, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions

no meetings or training except mental health and addictions support groups, which can have 10 people with physical distancing and masks

virtual gatherings and performances can be held with a maximum of five people in one location

all fitness, recreational and sports facilities are closed

licensed and unlicensed establishments cannot host activities such as darts, cards, pool and bowling

indoor fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities are closed

businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities are closed, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons

outdoor recreation activities, including individual sports, are allowed and encouraged; outdoor fitness and recreation businesses and organized clubs can operate with a maximum of five people and physical distancing

museums, libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia are closed, but libraries can offer pick-up and drop-off of books and other materials

Long-term care/special care