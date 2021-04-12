Nova Scotia to hold two minutes of silence to honour mass shooting victims

Nova Scotia's premier is inviting people in the province to participate in two minutes of silence this Sunday for those lost in last year's mass shooting.

Iain Rankin says he will be attending a closed gathering on Sunday afternoon in Truro, N.S., that will begin with a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time.

The province said Monday in a news release it wants citizens to unite in honouring and remembering the 23 Nova Scotians who were killed on April 18-19, 2020.



A 51-year-old gunman committed the murders, including the death of a pregnant nurse, over a 13-hour period while disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police vehicle.



Rankin says he hopes Nova Scotians will take time to remember those who died, their families, and those who were injured.



The event being organized by the non-profit Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society is going to be livestreamed on the group's Facebook page.

