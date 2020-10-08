Nova Scotia to reduce effects of acid rain on fish habitat using lime

In October, the province will treat 80 hectares of forested land with agricultural lime to reduce the effects of acid rain on fish habitat important to sportfishing.

Government says the Departments of Fisheries & Aquaculture and Lands & Forestry will drop lime from a helicopter onto forested land near the West River near Sheet Harbour and the St. Mary's River watershed, Guysborough County.

Lime reduces acidity in soil and water and will work into the soil and eventually seep into the waterways to support the restoration of the trout and wild Atlantic salmon habitat.

The province says Sportfishing adds about $65 million annually to Nova Scotia's economy.