Nova Scotia to review how minimum wage is set

Government is accepting the recommendations of the Nova Scotia Minimum Wage Review Committee and will review the current approach to setting minimum wage.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education says in addition to the review, minimum wage will increase $0.40 on April 1st to $12.95 per hour.

From that date, Nova Scotia will have the second highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada, $0.05 behind Prince Edward Island.

The Minimum Wage Review Committee, which includes both employer and employee representatives, filed its report on January 4th.