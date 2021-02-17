Nova Scotia to stay conservative in vaccinating public against COVID-19: Strang

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says the province plans to continue with its conservative approach to vaccinating the public against COVID-19.

The province has only used about 60 per cent of its available vaccine allotment because it has been holding back a portion for second doses.

Dr. Robert Strang says Nova Scotia's low case numbers have made that approach possible, adding that the strategy likely won't change unless there is a dramatic rise in cases or clear evidence one injection provides sufficient immunity.

Strang says the province expects to receive 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week and says half will be reserved for second doses.

He says officials have administered a total of 23,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 8,225 people having received their required second dose.

Strang is also reporting three new cases of novel coronavirus and says the province has 12 active infections.