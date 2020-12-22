Nova Scotia Tory leader critical of access agreement with Chinese province

Nova Scotia's Opposition leader is criticizing a new agreement between the province and the Chinese province of Fujian, saying the timing is wrong given two Canadians are still being detained by China.

Tory Leader Tim Houston said Tuesday in a statement that while he understands Premier Stephen McNeil has put a lot of work into the partnership agreement, "there comes a point where governments should know when to walk away.''

Houston said Nova Scotians deserve to know whether McNeil, who retires from politics in early February, advocated on behalf of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig ``while packing up his office.''

The two Canadians were detained by China in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest in 2018 of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is wanted in the United States on fraud charges.

The premier's office confirmed the agreement with Fujian in a news release issued late Monday. It said the agreement will allow Nova Scotia companies, educational institutions and cultural groups pursuing opportunities better access to the province of 39 million people on China's southeast coast.

"Even as Canadians from coast to coast struggle with being separated from their families at Christmas, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor continue to be held arbitrarily,'' Houston said Tuesday.