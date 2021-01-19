Nova Scotia unveils 90-day vaccine rollout plan

The provincial government unveiled what the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nova Scotia will look like over the next 90 days.

Officials said Antigonish, Amherst and Bridgewater will get cold storage sites by the end of the month, and new vaccination clinics for healthcare workers will open at the IWK, Yarmouth Regional Hospital and St. Martha's Regional Hospital.

In the next 2-3 months, government says healthcare worker clinics will open in Amherst and Bridgewater, along with prototype clinics, to help deliver and administer large quantities of vaccine as supply increases, opening in First Nations and African Nova Scotian communities, as well as in Halifax and Truro for those over 80-years old.

Public Health says healthcare worker clinics will be expanded to include those not involved in the COVID-19 response and mass immunization clinics will be opened in communities with cold-storage sites within 90 days.