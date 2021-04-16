Nova Scotia vaccination plan 'on track': officials

Government says its plan to give a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every person who is able to receive one by the end of June is on track.

By the end of April, every health-care worker with direct patient contact will receive their first dose, while all patients and staff of licenced long-term care facilities will be fully vaccinated.

The province says the focus of the vaccine rollout going forward will be to vaccinate Nova Scotians based on age.

Currently, anyone 65-years old and older can receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while those between 55 and 64 can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.