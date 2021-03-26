Nova Scotia warns against non-essential travel to northwestern New Brunswick

Health officials in Nova Scotia are advising residents to avoid non-essential travel to northwestern New Brunswick because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Officials say they are also concerned that New Brunswick authorities have confirmed in the Edmundston, N.B., area the presence of a more contagious variant, first identified in the U.K.

Nova Scotia officials stress there is no change to a policy announced last Friday that opened the province's boundary and allows New Brunswick travellers to visit Nova Scotia without self-isolating.

In a news release late Thursday, Premier Iain Rankin called the situation "dynamic'' and says it's one his province is monitoring.



Rankin says the advisory follows a move by New Brunswick to place Edmundston and its surrounding areas into that province's red alert phase of COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says travel to the area should be avoided "unless absolutely necessary.''