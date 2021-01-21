Nova Scotia working on bill to regulate sale of used police vehicles

Nova Scotia is drafting legislation around the sale of used police vehicles and equipment, after a man driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people last April.

Justice Minister Mark Furey said today the legislation will regulate how police vehicles are decommissioned, which will include ensuring they are stripped of equipment and decals.

Furey says there are no plans to ban the sale of decommissioned police vehicles despite calls by the Opposition Progressive Conservatives to prohibit those sales.

He is recommending the Liberal government table a bill during the next sitting of the legislature.

Furey made the comments a day after the Mounties said a 23-year-old suspect from Antigonish, N.S., may have driven a vehicle that looked like an unmarked police car and pulled over drivers.

The vehicle in question, a white 2013 Ford Taurus, is similar to the one used during a 13-hour, deadly rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020.

(This Canadian Press article has been edited to remove the name of the man responsible for the events of April 18th and 19th, 2020)