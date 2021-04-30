Nova Scotians 40-54 can now book AstraZeneca appointments

Nova Scotians aged 40- to 54-years old can now book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A release says vaccinations are being offered at participating physician and pharmacy clinics across Nova Scotia.

Appointments must be made online or by phone, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physicians and walk-ins be turned away, and new times will be added as supply is confirmed.

Government says AstraZeneca appointments remain open to people between 55- and 64-years old, while appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are open to people aged 55 and older.