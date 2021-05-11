Nova Scotians 40 and older eligible for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Nova Scotians between aged 40 and older can now book an appointment to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at clinics across the province.

Vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.

Government says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

There are approximately 62,000 Nova Scotians in the 40 to 44 age group who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine have been available for this age group since April 30th.