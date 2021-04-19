Nova Scotians 60-64 eligible to book Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Nova Scotians 60 to 64 can book appointments, starting today, for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Government says that most community clinics and participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group, with appointments being added continuously.

There are about 76,000 eligible Nova Scotians in the 60-64 age group.

Some AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

The province says that appointments for all three vaccines will be released continuously as vaccine supply is confirmed.