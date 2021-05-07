Nova Scotians aged 45 to 49 now eligible for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Nova Scotians aged 45 and older can now book an appointment to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at clinics across the province.

Vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.

Government says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

Appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine have been available for this age group since April 30th.