Nova Scotians aged 63 and 64 start booking Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appointments

Nova Scotia's health system has begun booking people aged 63 to 64 for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

The province is partnering with pharmacists and doctors to provide the vaccines at 25 locations, with the first immunizations starting Saturday.

Online booking opened shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, with people able to log on and apply for a vaccination appointment, while also filling out forms providing their health information.



Nova Scotia has said it has 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine available that must be used by April 2.

Some countries have paused use of the vaccine as European regulators review safety data following isolated reports of blood clots among recipients.

However, the company and Canadian regulators continue to say the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, with Canada's immunization advisory committee Tuesday adjusting its guidance to say it is also safe and effective for people over the age of 65.